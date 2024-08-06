BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Have a Sexy Love!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 9 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 4 August 2024


In this podcast episode, we delve into philosophical discussions with a focus on financial independence and integrity. The conversation covers personal finance, skepticism towards economic assessments, and the implications of accepting large donations. We explore reflections on mortality, legacy, and material possessions, emphasizing the importance of upholding autonomy and ethics. The dialogue extends to societal expectations, psychological aspects of collecting behavior, and societal issues like debt and family structures. This dynamic and introspective episode blends economic analyses, philosophical musings, and practical advice, inviting listeners to contemplate human interactions, personal values, and societal influences.


Catch the second hour for DONORS ONLY at https://premium.freedomain.com/66b02b0885b5173af00509bc/how-to-have-a-sexy-love-donor


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasondebtpersonal financelivestreamskepticismfinancial independenceintegritymaterial possessionspersonal valuessocietal expectationssocietal influencesphilosophical discussionseconomic assessmentslarge donationsmortality reflectionsautonomy ethicscollecting behaviorfamily structureshuman interactions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy