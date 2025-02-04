Year of the Snake 2025: Energy of the Emerald Wood Snake [Shifting from Emerald Wood Dragon of 2024]

💙 1:1 Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing with Natalie, for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/vibrational-medicine-sessions-with-natalie-viglione





Welcome to 2025, the Year of the Emerald Wood Snake!





Join me, Natalie Viglione, as I explore the transformative and healing energies of 2025. Transitioning from the bold Emerald Wood Dragon of 2024, this year invites us to embrace the Snake’s introspective, feminine flow.





I’ll share insights from meditations and reflections on the serpent’s dual symbolism—Divine Feminine healing and its misunderstood connotations. Plus, we’ll look at how aligning with natural cycles can help us disrupt, heal, and grow.





Let’s navigate this powerful year together! Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts.





00:00 Introduction to 2025: Year of the Emerald Wood Snake

01:00 Gregorian Calendar and Personal Updates

02:10 Ancient Calendars and Real Time

02:58 Chinese Zodiac and Lunar-Solar Calendar

04:04 Welcome and Mission Statement

05:53 Personal Experiences and Energies of 2024

10:57 Transition to the Year of the Emerald Wood Snake

11:46 Divine Feminine Energies and Transformation

20:43 Healing and Vibrational Medicine

24:59 Navigating 2025: Strategies and Insights

31:45 Inverted Snake Energies and Vigilance

36:13 Conclusion and Call to Action





#yearofthesnake #2025 #yearofthedragon2024 #snakeyearluck

_________

🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, buy me a virtual "cup of organic yummy coffee" here 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily





☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum





🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





Explore the "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione