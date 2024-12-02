© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tigernut Ginger Bread Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup HRS Tigernut Flour
½ cup cassava flour
¼ cup HRS Organic Brown Flax Seeds
¼ cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
⅓ cup HRS Organic Butter Powder
⅓ cup + 2 Tbsp milk of choice
Optional Spices:
1 tsp HRS Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ tsp ground cloves
Instructions:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients
2. Add in milk of choice and mix well.
3. Flatten the dough on a sheet of parchment paper. Place another sheet on top of the dough and roll the dough until its 1/4" thick.
4. Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Then transfer the shapes to a lined baking sheet.
5. Place the cookies in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and cool. Decorate with icing.