IDF helicopters chasing Yemeni drone for several minutes over Israeli airspace

❗️IDF helicopters chasing Yemeni drone for several minutes over Israeli airspace (earlier today)
As Houthis Spox announces launching 'three drones toward Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, and sensitive target in Dimona'
Ben Gurion Airport SHUTS DOWN as Israel scrambles fighter jets
Adding: 🚨🇾🇪 Yemen's Houthis announce attack on a ‘sensitive target’ in Dimona, where Israel’s nuclear research center is located