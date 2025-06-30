© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More scenes from Donetsk after a Ukrainian/NATO strike tonight.
As a result of a Ukrainian/NATO strike, multiple market stalls caught fire at the "Sokol" market in central Donetsk.
NATO weapons again kill civilians in Donetsk. There are reports of dead and wounded.
One woman dead in the street.
Adding: Lugansk is also under attack by Ukrainians