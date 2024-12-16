Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 16, 2024 – PROJECT BLUE BEAM – are we being set up for one world government under an Antichrist deceiver?

- Project Blue Beam Introduction and Initial News (0:03)

- Israel's Automated Weapons and Self-Amplifying Vaccines (2:25)

- Nuclear Warhead Concerns and Drones Over New Jersey (7:54)

- Project Blue Beam Theory and Global Depopulation Efforts (13:00)

- Technological Capabilities and Potential Scenarios (29:46)

- Aaron Day Interview and Daylight Freedom Organization (45:56)

- Challenges of Privacy and Surveillance (1:13:33)

- Roger Ver's Plight and Call for Pardon (1:17:50)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:21:47)

- Roger Ver's Legal Troubles and Selective Persecution (1:22:06)

- Potential Pardon for Roger Ver (1:26:26)

- Roger Ver's Advocacy and Bitcoin's Hijacking (1:30:48)

- Privacy Coins and Decentralized Solutions (1:34:14)

- Bitcoin's Centralization and Surveillance (1:46:07)

- AI and Decentralization in Technology (1:59:41)

- Cybersecurity and Quantum Attacks on Bitcoin (2:12:39)

- Advocacy for Roger Ver and Decentralization (2:15:25)

- After Party Discussion on Bitcoin and Privacy Coins (2:17:15)

- Gold Coin Discussion and Value Calculation (2:34:19)

- Guest Interview and Future Plans (2:37:59)

- Show Reflection and Future Content Ideas (2:39:43)

- AI-Generated Music Video and Song Lyrics (2:40:10)

- Social and Political Commentary (2:45:20)

- Final Remarks and Closing (2:47:13)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





