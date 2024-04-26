BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Christiane Northrup: “Some Kind of Bioweapon” | 2021
187 views • 12 months ago

Circa 2021


Dr. Christiane Northrup speaks of CV jabs and subsequent heavy and irregular bleeding, miscarriage, infertility, shedding, genital swelling, erectile dysfunction, breast irregularities, decidual casts (whole uterus lining shedding)…


“Some kind of bioweapon… This is a synthetic protein that has never been seen… This is never going to stop [producing spike protein]… If this does not scare the pants off people, I don’t know what will… Our fertility as a human race is under attack here…”

vaccinationvaccinesheddingvirusinfertilityerectile dysfunctionbioweaponfaucimiscarriagefertilityperiodscoronaviruscovidchristiane northrupdecidual castsdecidua
