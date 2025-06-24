Question: Prove the Trinity without using any Church Councils.

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-prove-trinity-without-using-any-church-councils

Question: I challenge you to prove the Trinity without the help of Catholic Church councils like Nicea in 325 and others after. Also don't even give me the opinions from the early Church Catholic Fathers either. Also, don't even give me any theological eisegesis interpretation on who is God the Father, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit.





Response: You sound like you're not acquainted with our position on the Godhead. The Berean Call has never referenced "Church" Councils in establishing that the Scriptures are the final authority as to whether or not the Trinity exists.





The key to understanding the Godhead is knowing His Word. To study the Trinity to the point of full understanding requires extremely finite individuals grappling with an infinite God. Further, we have to understand what is said in Scripture. Titus 3:4 speaks of "God our Saviour" and Titus 1:3 speaks of "God our Saviour," while the next verse speaks of "Jesus Christ our Saviour" (1:4).

Isaiah 43:11 tells us, "I, even I, am the LORD; and beside me there is no saviour." Yet in Acts 4:12 (speaking of Jesus), we are told, "Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved."





The declarations made are often explained by the idea that the one God takes on a different "mode" or existence. Yet Jesus, the Son, left the disciples at times to go and have conversations with the Father. As limited humanity, we cannot conceive of a simultaneous unity and diversity. Our closest "understanding" (and that a stretch) is what some call schizophrenia; but we are not deities.

Yet even the prophecies concerning the Lord Jesus contain elements foreign to anyone less than God: "But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting" (Mic 5:2). Jesus is a distinct individual who regularly talks to His Father. "For I have not spoken of myself; but the Father which sent me, he gave me a commandment, what I should say, and what I should speak" (Jn 12:49). He was also in submission to the Father.





That's just a few of the challenges to those who deny the Trinity (Godhead). We would encourage you to read what we have already written; there is quite a bit more (see—https://bit.ly/4csqWT3).





