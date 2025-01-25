BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
In Slovakia, a "Maidan" beginning to flare up, using classical technologies and with the same directors
In Slovakia, a "Maidan" is flaring up, using classical technologies and with the same directors

The country has been engulfed in protests against the policies of Fico and his government.

In Bratislava, about 60,000 demonstrators gathered on the main square, in Košice - 15,000, which is very large by local standards.

PM Fico has previously repeatedly criticized the Kyiv regime and expressed his support for Russia. 

Slovakian Prime Minister Fico said that foreign instructors would be expelled from the country in the near future. According to him, they are the ones trying to destabilize the situation in the country. 

❗️Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced plans to enshrine in the republic's constitution a provision recognizing only two genders - male and female, so that no one would declare themselves a "helicopter, cat or dog." 

Ukraine will never be in NATO, and if you listen to the statements of some politicians recently, it will have huge problems joining the EU - Fico

