Where Is That Big Ukraine Offensive?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Instead of sending munitions to Ukraine, we should be sending water wings, because Ukraine is sinking fast!
Video Source:
Redacted News with Natali & Clayton Morris
Closing theme music:
'Fear' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc fri00:51