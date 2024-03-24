Ukraine Frontline Underfire Battle Warcrimes Exposed by Avdiivka Residents

Patrick Lancaster





March 23, 2024





I met with Avdeevka / Avdiivka / Avdeyevka Residents / refugees and they exposed many war crimes committed by the Ukraine forces during the battle where Russia captured the city. As these people state, the Ukraine forces used tanks to fire directly on homes, used resident as human shields, targeted civilians, regularly kidnapped people. They all said how they have been waiting for Russian forces to come help them.

Of course Russia is in turmoil not just do to the war in Ukraine but also due to the Moscow concert attack. Putin now vows to punish terrorists after Moscow concert attack kills 133. Is ISIS to blam or somthing more? Conspiracy Theories About the Moscow Attack ar many.

But the fact is terrorists murdered at least 133 concertgoers in suburban Moscow. The Islamic State’s news agency, Amaq, posted the group’s claim of responsibility, as usual in language balanced between wire-service precision and rabid derangement. The claim described an attack “against a large gathering of Christians”





My jurnalism is only supported by you my viewers so help meget better donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Why does the western media try to hide this?

Please Donate just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:56 Ukraine shoots at homes

00:10:52 Soldiers Helped people

00:35:45 "Brother against brother war"

00:44:14 IMPORTANT: Kidnapped and executions MUST SEE





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv318ukzzXk