WARNING! The "10 Virgins" Prophecy Is About to be Fulfilled

Have you ever wondered how the Ten Virgins parable of Matthew 25, the doomsday prophecies of the book of Proverbs, AND the Day of the Lord (YHVH) are all connected to one another? ...Yes... There ARE actually end times (last days) judgment prophecies in the book of Proverbs. You will be shocked if you have not explored some of them before and the connections to other Bible prophecies. Rise up and overcome these prophetic and apocalyptic days with boldness as we seek to understand the deeper meaning behind what it means to be one of the Five Wise Virgins.





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85