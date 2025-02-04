BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #166: Methylene Blue with Dr. John Lieurance, ND, DC
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
168 views • 7 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Original Video Source - https://youtu.be/JsX0Ati1_wc?feature=shared

Credit For Video Description - https://www.youtube.com/@BetterHealthGuy


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Episode #166: Methylene Blue with Dr. John Lieurance, ND, DC


Why You Should Listen:


In this episode, you will learn about the potential applications of the "magic bullet" methylene blue.


About My Guest:


My guest for this episode is Dr. John Lieurance. John Lieurance, ND, DC is a naturopath and chiropractic neurologist who has been in private practice for 27 years.


He directs Advanced Rejuvenation, a multi-disciplinary clinic, with a focus on alternative and regenerative medicine, naturopathic medicine, functional neurology functional cranial release, Lumomed, Lyme disease, mold illness, and many other neurological conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, degenerative neurological disease, and inner ear conditions. He travels internationally teaching other doctors.


Dr. Lieurance founded UltimateCellularReset.com, a web based educational portal, which sends out weekly videos on health and wellness tools for overcoming disease and fostering longevity and vitality. He has been featured in many podcasts and documentaries. He is the author of the 5-star book Melatonin: Miracle Molecule available on Amazon and at MelatoninBook.com.


Key Takeaways:


What is the history of methylene blue in medicine?

Can methylene blue be helpful in addressing vector-borne infections such as Borrelia, Bartonella, and Babesia?

Does methylene blue have virucidal properties?

How might methylene blue be helpful in chronic UTIs and interstitial cystitis?

What effect of methylene blue on biofilms and the organisms within them?

What role does methylene blue play in the electron transport chain?

How might methylene blue be anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective?

Might methylene blue have a role as a cognitive enhancer?

What is the role of methylene blue in concussions and TBIs?

Can methylene blue play a role in improving depression?

Can methylene blue lead to detoxification reactions? Are binders and drainage support recommended?

How might methylene blue support autophagy or the body's janitorial service?

How might nano silver, nano gold, or red light therapy potentize the effects of methylene blue?

Should ascorbic acid be taken with methylene blue?

Should CoQ10 be avoided with methylene blue?

Should methylene blue be used daily or pulsed?

Can methylene blue be used with psychedelic interventions?


Connect With My Guest:


http://UltimateCellularReset.com


Related Resources


eBook: Methylene Blue: Magic Bullet: The Ultimate Supplement for Mitochondrial Support!: https://www.drjohnlieurance.com/product-page/methylene-blue

Use code BETTERHEALTH to get your free PDF version of the book


Functional Cranial Release: https://www.functionalcranialrelease.com


Interview Date:


May 23, 2022


Transcript:


To review a transcript of this show, visit https://BetterHealthGuy.com/Episode166.


Additional Information:


To learn more, visit https://BetterHealthGuy.com.


Disclosure:


BetterHealthGuy.com is an affiliate of MitoZen.


Disclaimer:


The content of this show is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any illness or medical condition. Nothing in today's discussion is meant to serve as medical advice or as information to facilitate self-treatment. As always, please discuss any potential health-related decisions with your own personal medical authority.




Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue historymethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue contraindicationsmethylene blue depressionmethylene blue ascorbic acidmethylene blue interviewepisode 166 methylene blue with dr john lieurance nd dcmethylene blue dr john lieurancemethylene blue drmitolife methylene bluemethylene blue utimethylene blue anti inflammatorymethylene blue interstitial cystitis
