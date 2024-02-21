Similan Islands Thailand หมู่เกาะสิมิลัน

Similan national park located in Koh Phra Thong Sub-district, Khura Buri District, Phang nga (the national park office is located in Lam Kaen Sub-district, Thai Mueang District) covers an area of ​​80,000 rai or 128 square kilometres. The term "Similan" in the Malay language means nine Islands.





Similan Islands are small Group Islands in the Andaman sea which are regarded as charming Islands on both land and underwater. There are many beautiful coral reefs and unique fish such as whales, dolphins, Moray eels that can be seen while diving in either deep or shallow sea.





Thanks for watching!