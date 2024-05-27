Reading the Bible LIVE: the Gentiles Embrace the Messiah- 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Gentiles Embrace the Messiah- 2024Malachi 1:11 KJV[11] For from the rising of the sun even unto the going down of the same my name shall be great among the Gentiles; and in every place incense shall be offered unto my name, and a pure offering: for my name shall be great among the heathen, saith the LORD of hosts.#Israel #Jesus #GazaGenocide #ısraelCriminalWar #DarylLawsonLive