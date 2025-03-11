JEWS!, McNasty, MORE JEWS!, Epstein, Jo Cox, Killer Bees, Guns

SR 2025-03-10 Jo Cox

Topic list:

* James Delingpod ignores all Johnny told him and goes full Jew-baiter.

* “Jews behind McDonald’s chop up children for Passover burgers!!!”

* Homosexual Catholic comedian Tim Dillon says Epstein was Mossad, Jew Lex Freidman balks, Catholic comedian Jimmy Dore blows it up.

* Pamela-Jo running nearly naked is a photoshop: nothing digital is trustworthy.

* Johnny gives the 411 on Mark “Upside Down” Gober.

* William Pitt No. 1 and George No. 3 were both Jesuit coadjutors.

* “Epstein” you’ve heard of, this name you haven’t.

* U.K. P.M. (then Public Prosecutor) Keir Starmer didn’t see anything in the Pakistani rape rings because they 11 year old white girls wanted it.

* My friend Dawn Lester addressed the 2024 “assisted dying” bill. There’s no money so Britons should ask to be killed.

* MP “Jo Cox” was shot and stabbed by a “far-Right Briton First Nazi” in 2016...wasn’t she? Richard D. Hall says she was.

* Leftist Labour MP Diane Abbott is a complete muppet.

* C.I.A.mazon has bought “James Bond”. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* Coast to Coast’s Richard Syrett says dirty Indian children killed THEMSELVES with viruses, not those poor Catholic Priests.

* Leonard Nimoy says be afraid of...EVERYTHING!

* McDonald’s...THE MOVIE (starring Roman Catholic Michael Keaton). Does anyone care?

* Johnny plans a Flying Monkey get-together.

* Johnny’s new hand-cannon.

