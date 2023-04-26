Roadtrip to my hometown; maybe moving back there🏡

For those new to my channel; I am 3 years into my healing from Erythromelalgia with my own protocol. It is a skin disorder that appears with extreme temperatures (heat mostly). 90% healed 👍 and helping many others (vaccine injured) with the same protocol. If you have questions:

[email protected]

Sometimes I get too many emails to give an immediate reply, but I will get back to anyone who needs help. That is also why making videos with most of my information is a fast way of reaching out to many people who might need it. Just sharing my own experience, giving you knowledge you will probably not get from your doctor and you can take it or leave it, it is not a sine qua non. Besides, I'm just a french teacher, personal trainer, caregiver and currently a writer so my intention is sharing what works for many people but there is no guarantee it will cure anything 100%. But as for me being "functional" again is truly a blessing. All I wish is for everybody to be as healthy and as strong possible for the hard times we are all facing.

Now How amazing would it be to move back to where I grew up, to finish writing my autobiography? 📖

As you can hear in my voice, I was very stressed and relieved I made it without an attack! So proud of myself as I didn't bring any icepacks or a ventilator with me, even didn't turn on the airco in the car. I decided to try without the "precautions". Luckily it was a cool but sunny day. 11 degrees Celcius, perfect for me.

Deventer is still a beautiful city, talked with the people there, all very kind. Next roadtrip will be Enschede and between those two I will chose where to move.

I loved the car, an automatic though which took away a bit of the fun of really driving the car. I actually wanted the Kia Picanto, a smaller one, but it was already rented out and the other ones were all electric. No way I'm ever going to drive electric 😂🤣😂 sitting on a battery that can catch fire, no thanks 😉 we've seen the videos of those cars. But yes the rental company is betting on going all electric.... gosh 🙈

Anyways, hope you enjoyed the little video 🤗🌻🌞







