Inflicting Losses on the Ukrainian Enemy During an Unsuccessful Counterattack
142 views • 11 months ago

Inflicting losses on the enemy during an unsuccessful counterattack.

Apti Alaudinov- Commander of Akhmat: We are preparing for the battle that will end the SMO

🔻 Akhmat special forces fighters deployed to the Kharkov direction are preparing for a decisive battle that will end SMO- says commander Apti Alaudinov.

💬 “ We are now playing a chess game in which the Russian side will win, since we have more resources and capabilities. No matter how much the West pours funds into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, billions of dollars will not change anything ,” he noted.



