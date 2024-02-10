BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‼️🚨Biden says, The Failure to Send Money to Ukraine "is close to criminal neglect" - but, truth is it's Biden's Failures and Neglect, is close to 'Criminal Neglect' of the U.S.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
39 views • 02/10/2024

‼️🚨The failure to send money to Ukraine "is close to criminal neglect"

There was another video, of Scholz sitting there with Biden, where he called Putin's interview absurd

Germany and the United States must support the preservation of peace. This is especially important against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which continues. We saw this recent absurd interview with Putin, and we understand that he always lies a lot about the history of this war. It's not hard to guess why he does this. He wants to get part of his neighbors' territories. He is just an imperialist.

Note: envy is baaaad!

Adding from, Bloomberg and Haaretz:
"Germany may be in its final days as a global industrial superpower.
This is due to the closure of many enterprises and a general decline due to competition with the United States and China. The final blow for the country was the cessation of Russian gas supplies."

https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2024-02-09/ty-article-magazine/.premium/these-are-the-jewish-megadonors-helping-fund-bidens-reelection-campaign/0000018d-8463-d424-abad-9f7ba6d30000

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
