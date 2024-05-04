BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WIRELESS PATIENT MONITORING, DIGITAL TWINS AND AI HOPE AND TIVON ON VAXXCHOICE
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
67 views • 12 months ago

TRUTH BE TOLD

JOIN CLOUTHUB MEETS! FREE SPEECH IN THE MARKETPLACE OF IDEAS

https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/VAXXCHOICE/


Concerned about EMF? Find the fix here! https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/


HOST

Todd Callender, Esq.


GUESTS

Hope & Tivon


Todds Monologue Assets:

Skynet Article/Video- https://truthcomestolight.com/with-a-range-that-affects-the-entire-world-skynet-infrastructure-is-now-fully-in-place/

Failed Clearing House - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/regulators-told-to-prepare-to-handle-failed-clearing-houses

Rob Braxman Tech Video alone - https://rumble.com/v4pvjqw-skynet-2024-the-infrastructure-is-complete.html


Helpful Videos for Fix the World Products


ALL VIDEOS: https://www.ftwproject.com/fix-the-world-videos/


Is Orgone an Occult Practice?: https://www.brighteon.com/e4def927-4d78-4b33-98e0-f44d662844ed


What Is 5G?- What Does 5G Do To Your Body?- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqaO00OAu5Q&t=1s

How to protect yourself from 5G with Orgone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8lyOinIZH8&t=4s


What Is Orgone?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkUqXo3Zoyc


FAQ about Orgone- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kzF3E_Hbp8


Wilhelm Reich (discoverer of orgone) - https://www.simplypsychology.org/wilhelm-reich.html


What Does 5G Do To Your Body?- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqaO00OAu5Q&t=1s


How To Grid Your Home With EMF Protection- https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0006-057473281001


WHOLE HOUSE EMF PROTECTION WITH SHUNGITE ORGONE TILES - https://www.ftwproject.com/fix-the-world-videos/


SHOW LINKS

Interested in FTW’s Products? Use our link! - https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/


DONATE TO TX BORDER CRISIS RESPONSE: https://www.givesendgo.com/GAHGF


Get Your Secure Mobile Cell Phone Here: https://phone123.com/vaxxchoice


Grow a Garden in the City or apartment! Payment plans available- https://vl67199.towergarden.com/us/en


Concerned about EMF? Find the fix here! https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/


CONNECT WITH US


Website: https://vaxxchoice.com/

CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice

X: https://twitter.com/VaxxCHOICE

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vaxxchoice

Telegram: https://t.me/+jnAs9x5yolUwYWMx

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qtfmzk82KQOb/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vaxxchoice

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VAXXCHOICE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaxxchoicemedia/

Pilled: https://pilled.net/profile/185154

truthhopetivon
