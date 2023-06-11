“This is the Final Battle. With You at My Side…” – Donald Trump Declares Final Battle Against Deep State, Globalists, Warmongers, and Communists at North Carolina GOP Convention

Trump traveled to Georgia and North Carolina for the GOP convention.

During his address in North Carolina, Trump declared, “This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”















