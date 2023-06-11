© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“This is the Final Battle. With You at My Side…” – Donald Trump Declares Final Battle Against Deep State, Globalists, Warmongers, and Communists at North Carolina GOP Convention
Trump traveled to Georgia and North Carolina for the GOP convention.
During his address in North Carolina, Trump declared, “This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”