3. Court TV 2024-7-16 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
19 views • 9 months ago

The video is a court proceeding involving a defendant named Reverend Benshoof who is seeking to represent himself and raising objections related to jurisdiction and conflict of interest.

  • The defendant expressed a desire to represent himself in court.
  • There was a motion to go pro se (represent oneself) that needed to be addressed.
  • The defendant objected to the court's jurisdiction, claimed fraud by the court, and pointed out a conflict of interest with the prosecutor's office.
  • The court was discussing whether to handle the motion to go pro se before the arraignment.
  • The defendant requested a writing instrument which was denied by the court.

Keywords
courtkidnapfalse accusationsface maskpfizer clinical trialreverend kurt benshoof
