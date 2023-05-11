BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2017 PROPHETIC VISIONS OF MASSIVE NUCLEAR ATTACKS COMING & THE ANTICHRIST PERSECUTING!
Back To Your First Love
Back To Your First Love
159 views • 05/11/2023

This video has the raw recording of what God showed me in 2 visions back to back in 2017. As I woke up I recorded it immediately and I include it in this video with some pictures to try and illustrate what I saw. If I repeat myself a bit is because I was reliving it and it was so real, it really impacted me. I describe the perfect storm and the sky round because of my vantage point in the dream and they were nuclear bombs I was seeing exploding everywhere. I have shared other powerful visions of nuclear war coming to America by Russia and China, attacks against New York, Tsunamis against NY and Oregon. I've shared the invasion of Red Dawn coming and many other things God has revealed which are in my channels.

warpersecutionrepentantichristbeast systemnuclear warobeyremnantjudgmentendtimesnukescallingtrust jesusattacks on americarejection of word
