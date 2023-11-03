Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 2, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2142 - Great green health show today. Feed your children right! Why alcohol is so bad! Why are statin drugs so bad? Do statins really make you live longer? How to stop grey hair? Solutions to syndromeX. How to melt body fat. What is healthy cholesterol? Drink only organic milk. How does your metabolism, liver, immune system and kidney function determine your biological age? Can the aging process be slowed? Incredibly informative must listen show today!