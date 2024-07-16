BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT ☈ THE ROOFTOP INCIDENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
371 views • 10 months ago

This whole thing seems to VfB a series of psyops within a psyop...but this is an interesting anecdote - re-posting part of CobraMarkVIII's comment:


Everything about Trump this year just looks staged. The trials, the debate, and now this. I swear its all a movie. And not a good one. And always it includes the perfect campaign photo op. The goal is suppose to be to wake up the sheep...


...the rest we will all see shortly


NoStoneUnturned posted in response:


The goal isn't to wake up the sheep, the goal is to demoralize the American public. Yuri Bezmenov laid it out perfectly.


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/SSDrqEHhESZKFbkSeGBVYija


Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/QFSeZgj.jpeg

president donald john trumpsecret service protectionrooftopsmulti pronged attackbutler rally shootinglihop
