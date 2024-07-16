THE TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT ☈ THE ROOFTOP INCIDENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This whole thing seems to VfB a series of psyops within a psyop...but this is an interesting anecdote - re-posting part of CobraMarkVIII's comment:
Everything about Trump this year just looks staged. The trials, the debate, and now this. I swear its all a movie. And not a good one. And always it includes the perfect campaign photo op. The goal is suppose to be to wake up the sheep...
...the rest we will all see shortly
NoStoneUnturned posted in response:
The goal isn't to wake up the sheep, the goal is to demoralize the American public. Yuri Bezmenov laid it out perfectly.
