REAL TALK WITH ME / METEOR HIT ECUADOR-LEFT A HOLE ( BIBLICAL WORMWOOD DEBRIS COMING) / FAKE PEACE / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 22, 2023





Today is now 9/22/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video you'll hear real talk from me throughout the whole video of biblical things happening, and soon coming. A small size meteor came in and hit Ecuador creating a large hole near a beach there stunning residents who are finding little fragments of the meteor that fell down. Just as you'll see more debris all within the last 2 days fell also over Iowa and Utah. Like said many times first is coming clusters from planet xs debri tail and a separate planet x system body. Also NASA is tracking 2-3 other systems surrounding and invading earths solar system also having their own asteroid debri tails. Soon these fireballs will start hitting harder globally in waves as millions soon shall come from the destroyer planet x. You'll see animals/birds/mammals and sea life globally are all dying and or acting strange. As planet x gets closer to the sun and earth expect more of it sadly to occur though all Gods creations from fish to bugs to birds to big animals including your pets all know and feel what's coming and many of them are trying to warn humanity though humanity has their eyes on things that have no meaning instead of paying attention to peoples surroundings and bible prophecy. You'll see how the United nations is pushing for peace and security or peace and prosperity for all as they want a SEVEN YEAR DEAL for their SDG'S ( sustainable development goals) by 2030 they want a 7 year deal and now peace plans have been brought out with the Saudis to help with other muslim nations along with the European union and us the USA trying to get a peace plan going between Israel and Palestine just as bible prophecy warns us that the antichrist shall oversee and confirm a false peace deal between Israel and Palestine and between israel and the Islamic world as a whole. No no prince or king is the antichrist. Kushner and trump arent the antichrist. 1 man is the antichrist that man I've mentioned for years especially after my dreams I knew were from jesus ( yeshua) years ago showing me who was and is returning to power as people globally are seeing only 1 man return to power. The same man pulling Joey Bs puppet strings here in the united states. The only man times magazine called the god of all things. The only man fox news called the messiah in an article and on TV. The only man ex senators and governors here in the United states warned would return but for GLOBAL power. The only man multiple Government insiders warned would return. And the only one seen in dreams/visions given from God to man, women and children alike matching bible prophecy about end days dreams and visions spoken in Joel 2 and acts chapter 2 in the bible. And the only mentioned in Islams own 17th century Persian Islamic hadith to come with the strongest army on earth behind him. I could write more though I'll leave it there for now. What I forgot to say in my video when I spoke on the fallen angels and demons and evil things here starting to show themselves and will moreso after jesus (yeshua) raptures Christians off earth taking them to heaven, I meant to finish by saying thus the reason why the "aliens" in reality ( fallen beings) are being shown and pushed due to the fact jesus will soon rapture Christians off earth and world governments will say quote "aliens took people " off earth as the coming deception many will believe as many already reject christ and God yet call themselves "starseeds" and "workers of light" giving worship to fallen entities yet calling them good "aliens". So for others in christ hold to your faith because mass deception is already starting and will fully go into play after yeshua ( jesus) raptures Christians off earth taking them into heaven to protect Gods own as jesus made clear in revelation 3:10 also mentioned in 1 thessalonians 5:9 amongst other verses. You'll see also biblical news happening in articles plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mXmI9w4tu4