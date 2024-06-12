The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 27: God's Call on King David

Who am I? What does the future hold for me? These are some questions that everyone asks themselves as we search for purpose. David was a shepherd and a poet that loved to play the harp and worship the Lord.

Later he became a man of war and was selected by God to be the second king of Israel and eventually consolidated Israel into a dominant military power. But there was a dark side in that he lusted after women and committed murder in order to have the woman he desired.

God never looks to the outside of a person; instead, He is interested in your soul. David showed his greatest strength in many of the Psalms when he repented of his sins and that is why God refers to him as a "man after my own heart." King David was sinful like everyone else and was far from the perfect man but God still called him into service. God hasn't changed over the years and is still calling men and women in service. Will you accept God's call today?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1385.pdf

RLJ-1385 -- MARCH 10, 2013

