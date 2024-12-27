BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BANKS ARE PREPARING FOR COLLAPSE! - Something Strange Is Happening - Bail-Ins Coming Soon
World Alternative Media
356 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the strange moves being made by banks and central banks internationally as the Bank of England announces it will be keeping the names of non-bank financial institutions it bails out private and the Federal Reserve's emergency funding program comes to an end.

On top of this, Wells Fargo has added a strange, almost desperate warning banner to its website regarding the funds being covered by the FDIC (Federal Depositor Insurance Corporation) which in itself is entirely underfunded and essentially insolvent.

According to the incoming Trump administration, central banks will focus on government spending rather than inflation in 2025 which is circular talk as government spending is part of inflation, though not all of it. Inflation is heavily fractional reserve banking and vast sums of debt that is only made worse with government spending.

63 central banks implemented Basel 3 a few months ago guaranteeing bail-in regimes in the near future. This is incredibly dangerous. This means they're preparing to TAKE your money from you to pay their debts and very little will be insured if any, especially if the markets and the economy continue to go down which a World Economic Forum survey recently said would definitely happen.


Mark breaks down the importance of exiting the current system, looking at gold and silver and avoiding an imminent bail-in system in 2025.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
newseconomyinflationbail inbasel 3
