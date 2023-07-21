SD State Rep. Julie Auch: Defending Property Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legislators from surrounding states attended and spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” One of these was Julie Auch, who said that 20 legislators in her state of South Dakota, including herself, are standing up to the corporate take-over of private farmland.