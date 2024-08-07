CTP (S2E60, 20240810) Principles Not Personalities BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E60 SHOW NOTES
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E60) "#PrinciplesNotPersonalities"
#PrinciplesNotPersonalities - it should be a simple concept, but sadly many (both Left and Right) are more "rah rah" my guy/gal whatever rather than be honest/true to self and uphold their own "supposed" set of Principles/Values. Remember the recent CTP "Speculations and What If's" episode? Well, can/do you pass the "Show on the other Foot" test "What if" or are a hypocrite (which, of course, is not to say for every "Rule" there can be an occasional "exception" but if everything is allowed be "exception" you really have no Rules/Principles/Values/Standards)? Some eager to be "hypocrites" if it is for "their guy/gal" benefit.
Transcript Bonus: "Speculations and What If's" (TLB article)
Episode related pieces...
- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/speculations-and-what-ifs/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion/2021/10/ive-been-right-ive-been-wrong-thankfully-more-right-than-wrong-and-unlike-far-too-many-i-can-do-have-admitted-mistakes-over-time-but-i-do-not-ever-hide-from-my-history-2463553.html
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
(CTP S2E60 Audio Sat Aug 10 2024)
