2/15/2023 Miles Guo: The Communist Party has mastered the core technologies to produce its balloons at extremely low costs; and the kleptocrats of the CCP would spend millions of RMB to buy a purse for their mistresses or boil aphrodisiac turtle soup, but they would never be willing to spend money on Chinese people or the national defense
#Nitrogen #Helium #Hydrogen #SolarPanels #highenergyconsumption #highpollution
2/15/2023 文贵直播：中共已掌握气球材料的核心技术，且制造成本极低；共产党宁愿花几百万给女人买包、煲甲鱼汤，但绝对舍不得把钱花在自己的国民和国防上
#氮气 #氦气 #氢气 #太阳能板 #高耗能 #高污染