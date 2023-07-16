You Will AWAKEN After Understanding This Exodus Concept

Understanding prophecy is impossible without first having a rock solid foundation in the Hebrew writings. This discussion today is the lamp unto your feet for navigating the thick darkness coming in 2023 and beyond...





Today we are going to be looking at the very last verses of Exodus 27 all the way to the first part of Exodus 30 (called parashat tetzaveh). We are going to explore one powerful word that Daniel the Prophet chose to use in his writings to "seal up the vision till the time of the end." This one word is TAMID...and once it is properly understood, radically transforms your ability to discern the finer details of the Word of God.





We will also explore the secrets the priesthoods of the Bible, what it means to have the NAME of God (YHVH) written on your forehead, and WHY baptism is not a brand new commandment that Yeshua invented in the New Testament.





Let's rise up and overcome mystery babylon with boldness.





