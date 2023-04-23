Quo Vadis

Apr 22, 2023

In this video we share The Archangel Michael's Message to Luz de Maria for April 20, 2023.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, by Divine Order I am addressing you.

They commemorated Holy Week and the Feast of the Divine Mercy and prayed for the needs of everyone to be love and fulfillers of the Divine Law; now it is of great importance that you pray for those who are in a period of conversion.

From love comes how much the human creature needs to be better and continually advance; I speak to you about love in the likeness of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, great and serious strife spread throughout the Earth, like the air when the storm announces.

Be creatures of prayer, of living in adoration of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, come to receive the Body and Blood of Our King, and praise Our Queen and Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary; do not deny her, carry her in your heart.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

You MUST KNOW THAT THE ANTICHRIST MOVES WHERE you LEAST THINK it, people fear him, they know his power over humanity and they expect it to be shown publicly.

It is the shadow that brings darkness to man, it is temptation.

That is why he is obeyed, as a subtle reptile he takes over what he wants.

And how many Antichrists have passed through the Earth!

And how many Antichrists exist at this time in yourself, in your badly employed ego, in your arrogance, around you!

But the real antichrist will be presented publicly.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE ECONOMY BECOMES DESTABILIZED AND THEN HUMANITY PANICS.

They are going to melt down the metal, and the paper will be burned to advance in power, implementing what was announced and most countries welcome the new currency.

You WILL GO THROUGH PURIFICATIONS, BUT OUR KING PROTECTS HIS OWN AND INCREASES THEIR FAITH.

Don't be afraid of who persecutes you or who slanders you, if not, you should worry.

Christ reigns now in the hearts of his faithful: it is Hope, Faith, Charity, Refuge and Security for his children.

The children of God are "the apple of his eye" and he takes care of them with Eternal Love.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I bless you.

Saint Michael the Archangel

The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters:

Let's get ready!

Let us be faithful to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ without forgetting Our Queen and Mother and Saint Michael the Archangel and His Heavenly Legions.

The following message comes from Saint Michael the Archangel

from October 28, 2011:

"THE WOMAN clothed IN THE SUN WITH THE MOON UNDER HER FEET", WILL COME TO CRUSH THE ANTICHRIST AND UNITED with her, Comes THE ANGEL OF PEACE.

The following message comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST to Luz de Maria from October 21, 2011:

Humanity expects a being who says: "I am the antichrist" and proclaims himself as the antichrist.

They wait for him to appear doing wonders.

But the wonders are already being executed little by little through all modern methodologies, such as technology, misused science, nuclear energy, projects to destroy the planet and the alteration of human biology.

He has used powerful governments to create their networks and strategies to manipulate the masses, bringing them closer and closer to war.

His greatest appearance has been to carry out his plan to annul me from everywhere and close My Temples.

The next strategy will be to close My Sanctuaries and places of appearance of My Blessed Mother."

The following message comes from Saint Michael the Archangel from October 11, 2022:

I watch so many human creatures run after the Antichrist by not knowing Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, by ignoring that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ worked miracles and did not flaunt it, but on the contrary, he walked away in a hurry.

The different thing about the Antichrist is that he will announce the supposed "miracles" he will make.

They well know that they will not be miracles, but works of evil: he will make use of demons to look like he resurrects a dead person.

THAT IS WHY it IS URGENT THAT YOU KNOW OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST DIRECTLY FROM HOLY SCRIPTURE, SO YOU WILL RECOGNIZE HIM AND WILL NOT BE DECEIVED.

Brothers and Sisters, let us have the certainty in the Word of God:

I have told you these things so that you can have peace in me.

In the world you will have tribulation.

But cheer up!

I have defeated the world."

Amen.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Mjzuzbu-dw