Money Keeps Flowing: Drugged Up Kids and Suicide Rates Surging w/ Sheila Matthews

Sheila Matthews, Founder of Able Child, joins the program to share how kids in our country are being drugged at increasing levels while suicide rates soar. She explains that these psychological drugs are increasingly being prescribed only to grow profits at the expense of American children. She shares how these drugs are destroying mental health and leading to higher suicide rates and worsening health metrics in almost every way. You can learn more about Able Child and Sheila Matthews at https://AbleChild.org

*

