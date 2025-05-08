Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/44s4t4g

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/44h5ADA

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/49S4uzP

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3X91ZXa

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Vfce9Q





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





How Often Should You Take Methylene Blue?





Are you using Methylene Blue to reap the abundance of scientifically proven benefits and effects it can provide to help you optimise your health and cognitive function?





If you are, you ideally need to ingest it a certain number of times weekly so methylene blue can optimise its magic effects on your body and mind. In today's video, "How Often Should You Take Methylene Blue?" I explain fully how often you should ingest it to gain these results, so if you want to find out, watch this video from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



