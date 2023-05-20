The FBI Whistleblowers discuss “Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide” Deemed Patriots as terrorists.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FBI distributed a memo titled “Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide” that said support for the Second Amendment and displaying the Betsy Ross flag are indications of violent extremists.
The FBI sent agents to track and report on the license plates of parents attending school board meetings.
The FBI forced Special Agent Garret O'Boyle to beg and borrow warm coats for his children because the family’s belongings were locked in an FBI-controlled storage facility.
These FBI whistleblowers swore an oath to the Constitution, not the FBI – and that is exactly why they are being targeted.
