04/05/2023 Kevin McCarthy: I don't have any current plans to visit Taiwan, but that doesn't mean I won't go. If there comes a time that I go, I would not go as one party only, and I would not go for a simple purpose for myself on that basis. The dialogue that President Tsai's transit to the United States would make the world a safer place as a result.
04/05/2023 凯文·麦卡锡：我目前没有任何计划访问台湾，但这并不意味着我不会去。如果有一天我访问台湾，我不会只代表一个政党去，也不会为个人的一个简单目的而去。蔡英文总统过境美国带来的对话会让世界因此变得更加安全。