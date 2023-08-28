BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jack Buffington: Deindustrialization, Demographics, & the Need for a New Supply Chain Model
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 08/28/2023

Dr. Jack Buffington discuses his new book "Reinventing the Supply Chain: A 21st-Century Covenant with America". There were no supply chains before hydrocarbons and oil has been the lubricant, which allowed the U.S. to become the leader in manufacturing. Fearing the loss of the war machine economy, the U.S. transitioned to a consumer economy. He describes the disastrous effects of deindustrialization and how population decline poses a threat to the supply chain because there are not enough consumers. He explains the effect of Covid and the Ukraine War on the supply chain, what happens to consumption when AI takes over, and says we need a new model of supply chain to account for what needs to happen in the future.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com


Websites

Jack Buffington Transportation & Supply Chain Institute https://transportation.du.edu/about/faculty-directory/jack-raymond-buffington

First Key Consulting https://firstkey.com/about/leadership/dr-jack-buffington

Reinventing the Supply Chain: A 21st-Century Covenant with America https://press.georgetown.edu/Book/Reinventing-the-Supply-Chain-1


About Jack Buffington

Jack Buffington is the director of supply chain and sustainability at First Key Consulting and professor and academic director of the supply chain management program at the University of Denver. He is the author of several previously published books, including The Recycling Myth and Peak Plastic.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapseamazoneconomyaiartificial intelligenceglobalizationtechnocracysupply chainchina deindustrialization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy