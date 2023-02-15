Quo Vadis





Feb 14, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on Battling Satan.





Catholic mystics themselves are telling us now that not enough conversions have been made to ease if not cancel the tribulations.





And so the trials, the chastisement warned by Heaven through them are afoot, the worsening sins of mankind widening the berth for Satan and his minions to unleash their fury and toy with human affairs and even the courses of the material universe.





The words of the mystics weave time frames that hint on here, now.





The messages from Heaven, however, are never short of admonitions for us to weather trials to come.





Way back in 1985 in the now famous apparitions of the Blessed Mother in Medjugorje, she said:





“Today, I call you to place more blessed objects in your homes and that everyone put some blessed objects on their person....”





She also said: “I call you especially now to advance against Satan by means of prayer.





Satan wants to work still more now that you know he is at work.





Dear children, put on the armor for battle and with the Rosary in your hand defeat him!





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





In an interview with a priest, Medjugorje visionary Mirjana provided more information on protection in times of evil, as follows:





Question: How do we protect people from the influence of the devil?





Mirjana responds: The Madonna said we need communal prayer, family prayer.





She stressed the need for family prayer most of all.





Also, every family should have at least one sacred object in the house, and houses should be blessed regularly.





Question: Did you ask about the conditions for a person to enter Heaven?





Mirjana responds: No I didn’t; but, we can probably say what they are.





God is not looking for great believers but simply for those who respect their faith and live peacefully, without malice, meanness, falsehood.





Question: This is your interpretation, your understanding?





Mirjana responds: Yes.

After I talked to the Madonna, I came to that conclusion; No one has to do great miracles or do great penance; merely live a simple, peaceful life.





Mirjana was born on March 18th, 1965, in Sarajevo.





She had daily apparitions until December 25th, 1982.





On that day, entrusting to her the tenth secret, Our Lady told her that for the rest of her life she would have one yearly apparition, on March 18th.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh7T87RayBY