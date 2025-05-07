Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of 2 (possibly 5 now?) Indian fighter jets - part 2

Sky News, citing Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of two Indian fighter jets.

Adding, later: Pakistani officials now claim they have shot down a third Indian jet.

According to their statements, a total of three Indian jets and one UAV have been downed.

Pakistan sources are now claiming a third Indian Air Force aircraft shot down, this time specifying it as a French Rafael.

Make that maybe 5 - Pakistan’s Defence Minister claims that five Indian planes have been shot down and some Indian soldiers have been taken prisoner

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Asif said on Bloomberg TV that Pakistan has shot down five Indian planes and has taken some Indian soldiers prisoner. There was no immediate response from the Indian government outside of business hours. Asif said:

“If these hostile acts are stopped... We will definitely talk to India. We do not want this situation to escalate.”

“But if there are hostile acts initiated from the Indian side we have to respond,” he said.

Adding:

⚡️ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US seeks a 'peaceful resolution' between India and Pakistan, and maintains contacts with both countries.

Adding:

Indian media reports Phase One of Operation Sindoor completed; further strikes possible

NDTV reports that there are claims of planes being shot down by both sides, but so far, no independent or confirmed information has verified them.

Newest Adding:

❗️India targets four sites in Pakistan, five in PCK in response to Pahalgam attacks, NDTV reports

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” Delhi’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.