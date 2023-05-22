BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, May 22, 2023 - Biden provoking NUCLEAR WAR while America collapses and burns
33098 views • 05/22/2023

0:00 Intro

1:53 https://www.determinedpatriotismconference.com/

4:55 In loving memory of Dr. Rashid Buttar

10:10 War in Ukraine

21:15 Reassessing Bitcoin

24:15 Seattle's Drug Crisis

30:20 Bud Light

36:37 The Globalist's Agenda

41:10 ChatGPT-funded robot

1:04:22 Interview with The Texas Boys

1:22:52 Interview with Lucinda Bailey

1:30:37 Interview with Michael Wolfert


- USPS reportedly halts mail delivery to a zip code in Seattle as crime explodes

- Bud Light parent company wants to PURGE all white men

- Nearly all Hollywood movies now depict black women as the people in charge of everything

- Humanoid guard robots are now deployed. Soon they will be armed to police the quarantine camps

- Bakhmut falls to Russia after nearly a year of fighting

- Western countries and leaders PRETEND Russia didn't achieve military victory there

- Biden escalated toward WWIII by promising F-16 fighters

- American pilots will lose their lives for corrupt Ukraine and Biden regime cronies

- Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail Bill Gates over alleged affair with Russian card player girl

- How Epstein worked for intelligence communities to blackmail powerful people with pedo rape tapes

- GOP pushing back against WHO's efforts to control the entire world with its "pandemic treaty"

- The WHO considers poverty to be a pandemic. And bad weather.

- Interview with The Texas Boys, a family that homesteaded in Texas

- Interview with Lucinda Bailey from TexasReady.net about food production


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

