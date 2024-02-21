KONZERTO GROSSO !!!!

432 Hz guitar music

Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1 " The phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos " in e-moll

The music is very special as the name PHÖNIXE are telling you in old history. It can also describe as synonym for your soul and as an aim for humans on our earth. But some humans are very aggressive and using there dark energies for negative destructions, like wars.... They cant get in our dimensions of a 6 dimensional world and in the moment these forces are destroying themselves.

There aim of forming a NEW WORLD ORDER has failed !

Its to us to build up a better world with nature and Love and frech water and fresh food.......



pic: Meerjungfrau mermaid Giants !

