Civil War (2024) Movie Trailer

Civil War is an upcoming dystopian action film written and directed by Alex Garland. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman. The film follows a team of journalists who travel across the United States during the rapidly escalating Second American Civil War, which has engulfed the entire nation.

Civil War is scheduled to have its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 14, 2024, and is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 12, 2024, by A24 in the United States and Entertainment Film Distributors in the United Kingdom.

