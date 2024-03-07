Episode 07.03.2024 - Healing for the A.G.E.S. Conference Preview

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC is thrilled to preview the upcoming Healing for the A.G.E.S. conference.

Joining him are two members of the team, Dr. Henry Ealy and Dr. Jana Schmidt, who share their excitement and insights about this transformative event. Dr. Group, another key member of the team, is also a vital part of this conference, although he couldn't join the discussion today.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s conference, Dr. Ardis, DC emphasizes the family reunion-like atmosphere and the invaluable solutions and health strategies presented. The conference aims to build faith and confidence in natural healing, highlighting the power of the immune system and nature’s gifts. The team is eager to offer attendees a foundation for starting their journey back to health, challenging misconceptions about genetics and health.

This year’s event, set for September 12th, 13th, and 14th in Dallas, Texas, promises to be an even more thrilling celebration of solutions. With only 500 in-person seats available, Dr. Ardis, DC encourages viewers to secure their tickets quickly to join this empowering gathering of experts and enthusiasts dedicated to natural health and wellness.

Exciting news: The Early Bird Offer has been extended to August 1st! You can register for the event here.

Tune in to hear from Dr. Ardis, DC, Dr. Ealy, and Dr. Schmidt as they discuss their shared vision for the conference and what attendees can expect. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of an inspiring and educational experience!



