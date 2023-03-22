X22 REPORT Ep. 3026a - The Currency War Has Begun, The [CBDC] Is Being Rejected, This Will Spread WW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3026a - March 22, 2023
The Currency War Has Begun, The [CBDC] Is Being Rejected, This Will Spread WW
The Green New Deal is not going as planned, the EU needs to back off combustion engines ban because they cannot meet their goal. Ca signs onto ESG investing, investors are taking their money else where. The State are pushing back against [CBDC] and now Congress is pushing back on it.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)