Death and Censorship: Susan Wojcicki

Sunday Morning Live 11 August 2024





Reflecting on Susan Wojcicki's tenure at YouTube, we explore the platform's evolution, censorship issues, and the importance of critical thinking in education. Delving into free speech history and women's evolutionary tendencies in information regulation, we discuss the significance of deciphering intentions. Examining the impact of information on decision-making, we touch on censorship's effects and the consequences of misinformation. Concluding with job interview tips and a call for listener support for enriching content and AI tools.





