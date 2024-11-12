BITCOIN UPDATE! THE PUMP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREEDOMAIN FLASH BITCOIN LIVESTREAM 12 November 2024
In this episode, we analyze the recent surge in Bitcoin's price, nearing $90,000 after a 13% increase in one day. We discuss factors driving this rise, including market closures and traditional finance interest. The conversation covers Bitcoin's impressive 44% growth over three months, its new all-time high in inflation-adjusted terms, and the implications of the upcoming halving event and potential nation-state purchases. We also touch on regulatory prospects with a Bitcoin-friendly U.S. administration, mining strategies, and investor sentiment affecting market dynamics.
