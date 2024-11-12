FREEDOMAIN FLASH BITCOIN LIVESTREAM 12 November 2024





In this episode, we analyze the recent surge in Bitcoin's price, nearing $90,000 after a 13% increase in one day. We discuss factors driving this rise, including market closures and traditional finance interest. The conversation covers Bitcoin's impressive 44% growth over three months, its new all-time high in inflation-adjusted terms, and the implications of the upcoming halving event and potential nation-state purchases. We also touch on regulatory prospects with a Bitcoin-friendly U.S. administration, mining strategies, and investor sentiment affecting market dynamics.





Donors get access to the full stream!





Preview the donor stream here: https://premium.freedomain.com/6733bacce0578b88b508781d/bitcoin-update-the-pump





Donors can catch the donor stream here: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/6351764/donor-livestream-bitcoin-update-the-pump





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022