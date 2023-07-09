© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
Miles Guo vs. UBS case will be tried in the High Court of London after almost 8 years of Miles' fight because the US court denied trial based on "foreign inconvenience."
經過近8年的鬥爭，郭先生訴瑞銀案將在倫敦高等法院審理，因為美國法院以“外國不便”為由拒絕審理。
