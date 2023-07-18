WW3: US ATTACKS RUSSIA! - False Flag on Crimean Bridge An Act Of WAR! - UK THREATENED

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the major moves made against Russia by the US, Britain and Ukraine in the past few days as Biden attempts to commit to put boots on the ground in Europe, the ammo and weapons of the US military are depleted and now Ukraine has used a kamikaze drone on the bridge connecting Russia and Ukraine. Europe's longest bridge.

The kamikaze drone was controlled remotely by what appears to have been the US and Britain in a joint operation as a US reconnaissance drone was spotted by flight trackers in the black sea shortly before the explosion.

US media is calling the claim unsubstantiated despite flight trackers clearly showing the drone in the area.

Now the head of RT is saying that blowing up Tower Bridge in London would be justified.

This is all heating up in order to bring in the scripted chaos that will then bring order. What will the order be? A new world order with BRICS at the head of it, complete with CBDCs and 15 Minute Cities. They just need the right excuse to bring it in, so the west is self destructing and creating division, debauchery and chaos to allow such a system to be built.

We are moments away from the Great Reset.





