Pray For Jerusalem?

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem:

“May those who love you be secure."

Pslam 122:6

There is not one epistle to the Church in Jerusalem. There is not one prayer for the earthly city of Jerusalem. Every prayer for peach was toward the church in Jesus Christ.

" Now the God of peace be with you all. Amen." Romans 15:33

"Grace to you and peace from God," 1 Cor 1:3

"Grace to you and peace from God." 1 Cor 1:2

"To the churches of Galatia, grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ." Galatians 1:2-3

"To the saints at Ephesus . . . grace to you and peace." Ephesians 1:2

"Peace be to the brethren and love with faith, from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ . . . Grace be with all those who love our Lord Jesus Christ with incorruptible love." Ephesians 6:23-24

"To all the saints in Christ Jesus who are in Philippi . . . grace to you and peace." Philippians 1:1-2

"To the saints and faithful brethren in Christ who are at Colossaid . . . grace to you and peace." Colossians 1:2

"To the churchof the Thessalonians . . . grace to you and peace." 1 Thessalonians 1:1

"To the Church of the Thessalonians . . . grace to you and peace." 2 Thessalonians 1:1-2

"To Timothy . . . mercy and peace." 1 Timothy 1:2

"To Timothy . . . grace, mercy and peace." 2 Timothy 1:2

"To Titus . . . grace and peace." Titus 1:4

"To Philemon . . . grace and peace." Philemon

"But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to myriads of angels, to the general assembly and church of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven, and to God the Judge of all . . ." Hebrews 12:22-24

"Pontus, Galicia, Cappadocia, Asia, Bithnyia . . . chosen accorind to the foreknowlege of God . . may grace and peace be yurs in the fullest measure." 1 Peter 1

"But you are a chosen race, a holy nation, a people for God's own possession. For once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God." 1 Peter 2:9-10

"Peace be to you all who are in Christ." 1 Peter 5:14

"To those who have received a faith of the same kind as ours . . . grace adn peach be multipled to you." 2 Peters 1:1-2

"To those who are kept for Jesus Christ . . may grace and peace and love be multiplied to you." Jude 1

"To the sevent churches in the province of Asia: grace and peace to you from Him who is, who was, and who is to come." Revelation 1;4

"For neither is circumcision anything, nor uncircumcision, but a new creation. And all who will follow this rule, peace and mercy be upon them, and upon the Israel of God." Galatians 6:16

Fritz Berggren, PhD

Colorado

23 October 2023